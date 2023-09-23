Chris Long strikes twice early on to earn Crewe victory over Colchester

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Chris Long strikes twice early on to earn Crewe victory over Colchester

By Press Association
Chris Long struck twice for Crewe (Nick Potts/PA)
Chris Long’s early double strike helped secure Crewe a 2-1 win over Colchester.

The Railwaymen were out of the blocks quickly at Gresty Road with Long on the mark in the third and seventh minute.

The Us hit back strongly after the break when Samson Tovide cut the arrears and Crewe were left hanging on before registering their third success in the last four games.

Colchester’s defence failed to deal with Mickey Demetriou’s long throw and Long seized on the loose ball to rifle in the opener from close range.

Then when Connor Hall and Al-Amin Kazeem bundled Shilow Tracey over in the box, Long sent Owen Goodman the wrong way from the resulting penalty.

Courtney Baker-Richardson diverted a cross over and Crewe had the upper hand in the first half, although the Us had chances to get back into contention.

Joe Taylor volleyed over at the far post and later in the half the on-loan Luton striker burst clear inside the box, only to be thwarted by Alex keeper Harvey Davies.

Noah Chilvers also thumped in a low right-footed effort from the edge of the box which beat Davies and came back off the post.

Eventually, Tovide pulled a goal back eight minutes after the restart with the frontman sliding in to finish after Taylor drove a fierce cross over the six-yard box.

Tovide was also in on goal moments later but, with the equaliser in his sights, he blazed over.

The Us kept up their assault and Davies did well to tip over Arthur Read’s drive before Chilvers smashed an effort narrowly wide.

Us substitute Jay Mingi fired inches over and Taylor’s effort was cleared off the line by Luke Offord in stoppage time.