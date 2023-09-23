Hartlepool earn hard-fought win over Dagenham

Hartlepool returned to winning ways in the National League by beating Dagenham 1-0 at Victoria Road.

Moments after Sydney Ibie blazed over a decent opportunity for Dagenham, the visitors took the lead just before the half-hour mark when Sam Ling diverted Oliver Finney’s delivery into his own net.

Pools goalkeeper Peter Jameson then saved from Ibie and Harry Phipps either side of the break before Ryan Hill shot wide for Daggers with five minutes left.

Dagenham pushed hard for the equaliser and Jameson produced a stunning save to deny Omar Mussa in stoppage time.

Hartlepool held on to post a first victory in four games while Dagenham’s winless run stretched to four.