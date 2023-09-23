Hamilton maintain unbeaten start to season with victory at Queen of the South

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Hamilton maintain unbeaten start to season with victory at Queen of the South

By Press Association
Jackson Longridge’s strike saw Hamilton come from behind to earn a 2-1 win at Queen of the South in cinch League One.

Harry Cochrane cancelled out Euan Henderson’s opener for Hamilton before Longridge struck with six minutes of normal time to go for the Accies to remain unbeaten this season.

Kane Hester struck in the 74th minute to help Montrose beat Stirling 1-0, earning their third straight league win to move up to third.

Annan and Alloa were forced to settle for a 1-1 draw after Aidan Smith levelled from Conor Sammon’s opener, while strugglers Edinburgh City earned their first point of the season after drawing 2-2 with Cove Rangers.

Rumarn Burrell put Cove ahead just eight minutes in but Danny Handling soon levelled 10 minutes later before Ryan Shanley put City ahead. They were nearly on their way to sealing three points before Jack Wilkie headed into his own net in the 90th minute.

Stenhousemuir are top of the Scottish League Two table after beating Bonnyrigg Rose 1-0.

Edin Lynch’s second-half header was enough to seal victory and the Warriors sit one point ahead of Peterhead, who beat Dumbarton 1-0.

They needed Hamish Ritchie’s 85th-minute strike to earn three points and Dumbarton finished the game with 10 men after Finlay Gray was shown a second yellow card.

Two first-half goals from Ryan Paterson and Josh Skelly handed Forfar their first league win of the season after beating Stranraer 2-0, while bottom-of-the-table Clyde also claimed their first victory with a 2-1 win against Elgin.

Martin Rennie and Alex King both scored within five minutes of each other for Clyde to go in front before Erik Sula’s own goal pulled one back for the visitors. Elgin missed the chance to equalise when Russell Dingwall missed from the penalty spot.

Rhys Armstrong and Blair Henderson’s goals were cancelled out by Scott Shepherd and Nathan Austin as East Fife earned a point against the Spartans in a 2-2 draw.