Mansfield still undefeated after beating Barrow

Mansfield remain the only EFL side unbeaten in all competitions after a hard-earned 1-0 home win over Barrow.

They had to be patient until Ollie Clarke finally netted after 72 minutes and the visitors’ hopes of a fightback were rocked by a red card for Junior Tiensia 12 minutes later.

Barrow had won their last three games at Mansfield and, despite Stags controlling more of the possession, it was the Bluebirds who created the better chances in the first half.

Emile Acquah wasted the best chance of the half as Gotts pulled back a low pass only to see his team-mate blaze over from eight yards.

Rory Feely might have done better just before the hour as he sent a free header over from Dean Campbell’s corner.

Mansfield went close two minutes later as Will Swan’s powerful finish deflected just over.

But Stags were ahead with their first shot on target as Swan burst down the left and pulled back a low ball for Clarke to bury low from 20 yards inside the left post.

Barrow then lost Tiensia after he lunged in on Aaron Lewis and was shown a straight red card.