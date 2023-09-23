Kieran McKenna lauds Ipswich ‘spirit’ after action-packed win over Blackburn

Ipswich manager Kieran McKenna praised the “quality” and “spirit” of his team after a thrilling 4-3 victory over Blackburn at Portman Road.

A strike from Australian midfielder Massimo Luongo 11 minutes from time helped seal their seventh win in eight Championship games this season.

Goals from Harry Clarke, Nathan Broadhead and George Hirst put Town in control in the first half after Arnor Sigurdsson equalised.

An own goal from Clarke cut the deficit before Sammie Szmodics levelled but Luongo’s effort fired Town into second place.

McKenna said: “It was obviously a thrilling game. I don’t think many of us will have seen or have been involved in too many open games.

“It was really open at times and we scored four but we could have scored many more goals, they scored three and could have added another one.

“A thrilling game, I think one we need to really enjoy and enjoy in the moment.

“Lots of good things in the performance, lots of things to learn, things to improve but the quality of the players, the spirit, the effort was there for all to see and I think we deserved the three points.

“We have got a real belief in how we play and how we work and our fitness levels and there’s a real belief around to just keep just doing the right things irrespective of the scoreline or the setbacks.

“We have shown a real good capacity to move onto the next moment to try and get back on the ball and try and create chances.”

Blackburn boss Jon Dahl Tomasson admitted the first half cost his side dearly but they had chances to score further goals in the second period.

He said: “We knew it was going to be tough coming to Ipswich who have an excellent home record and have started extremely well in the Championship.

“Probably our first half cost us the game, we were not quick enough on the ball, not playing quick enough, not moving quick enough.

“I think coming into the second half the guys showed a great mentality, resilience and had a good performance.

“It’s tough scoring three goals away and you don’t get a result but all credit for the boys for the second half and all those traveling fans who were behind the team.

“We probably could have scored six or seven goals as well if you look at the chances. It was an open game for each team but coming here and creating that amount of chances was really positive.

“But I knew it was going to be a tough game and we saw that.”