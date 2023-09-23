Ten-man Morecambe hold Swindon

Ten-man Morecambe denied Swindon another victory with a late Ethan Walker goal rescuing a 2-2 draw.

The Robins looked set to maintain their excellent start to the season when they went 2-1 ahead on the hour and Morecambe saw Yann Songo’o sent off but Derek Adams’ men never gave up and claimed a well-earned point.

Swindon took the lead in the 12th minute with a well-worked goal after 12 minutes when Jake Young’s cross found the unmarked Dan Kemp, who headed home from six yards out.

The Shrimps should have levelled a minute later. Tom Bloxham’s shot was parried by Murphy Mahoney and Songo’o could only hit the rebound against the post from close range.

Swindon then missed a great chance to double their advantage on the half hour when Young had a free header in the six-yard box but could only direct his effort straight at Stuart Moore.

He was made to pay when Morecambe levelled seconds later as Tom Bloxham crossed to the far post for Jake Taylor to head past Mahoney at full stretch.

Swindon took the lead again after 57 minutes when Austin sent Moore the wrong way from the spot after Songo’o had brought down last man Kemp and saw red.

Swindon pressed for a third but it was Morecambe who hit the target 10 minutes from time when Donald Love threaded a ball through to substitute Walker who slid the ball under Mahoney.