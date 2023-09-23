Nigel Adkins hopes win against Accrington can help build momentum at Tranmere

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Nigel Adkins hopes win against Accrington can help build momentum at Tranmere

By Press Association
Nigel Adkins won his first home game as interim Tranmere boss (Simon Galloway/PA)
Nigel Adkins is targeting getting Tranmere away from the Sky Bet League Two drop zone after a 2-0 win over 10-men Accrington.

Josh Hawkes’ penalty gave Tranmere the advantage before Stanley’s Jay Rich-Baghuelou received a straight red card after a poor tackle on the goalscorer, whose second after half-time ensured victory.

The win leaves the Prenton Park side still in the relegation zone, but a point from safety after a first victory since the middle of August.

Tranmere interim boss Adkins hopes the victory can build forward momentum in the Wirral outfit’s season once again after a first win in charge.

“I’m really pleased with the players’ application, you can see the togetherness with everybody. The crowd were great as well, getting right behind the players, because this was a challenging game,” he said.

“I think it was clear for everybody to go and see and I think we’ve matched that very, very well in the situations we had to.

“You’ve seen a togetherness for everybody, which is important, a bit of structure and organisation on how we need to keep improving because ultimately we can’t be where we are in the division.

“It stops the rot, it stops that negative momentum that we’ve had and we’re trying to get a forward momentum. We’ve got to get a momentum about ourselves and that only comes by everybody pulling in the same direction.

“It’s like that big boulder that’s there and we’ve had a negative roll on it, and we’ve kind of stopped it and now it’s how can we start rocking it to get that forward momentum going and today you could see it.”

Accrington boss John Coleman had no complaints with the result or the red card for Rich-Baghuelou, which proved so costly.

“There’s no excuses, we didn’t perform like we can perform. Our travelling fans were brilliant, they supported us for long periods of the game and we didn’t give them enough to cheer about,” he said.

“We let Tranmere get on to the front foot. There’s nothing in the game, they scored from a penalty and there’s still nothing in the game. No real chances getting made, but we weren’t asking any questions going forward.

“We were loose with our possession, we didn’t press, we let Tranmere outpress us, and they were a little bit more enthusiastic than us in the first half ,despite there being nothing in the game.

“The sending-off has obviously hamstrung us, no complaints, you can’t challenge like that. That ultimately has cost us the game.

“I think we’re still in it at 1-0, a chance to regroup and make positive subs gets eliminated when you’re down to 10.”