Reading boss Ruben Selles slams ‘unacceptable’ defeat at Blackpool

By Press Association
Reading manager Ruben Selles (Simon Marper/PA)
Reading manager Ruben Selles (Simon Marper/PA)

Ruben Selles slammed an “unacceptable” first-half display from his struggling Reading side after they were beaten 4-1 by a Jordan Rhodes-inspired Blackpool.

The Royals recorded their biggest win for over a century in midweek, dispatching Exeter 9-0 in the EFL Trophy, but were brought back down to earth on their return to Sky Bet League One action as the hosts raced into a 3-0 lead after 31 minutes.

Three half-time substitutions from Selles did not turn the tide as Rhodes completed his first hat-trick for nearly four years shortly after the break, with Sam Hutchinson’s deflected strike nothing more than a consolation for a Royals side who remain rooted in the bottom four.

“It was not good enough,” Selles said. “We conceded the first goal and then we started to do things we just don’t do.

“We conceded three goals in the first half – and that’s not acceptable. It was nowhere near good enough from any of us today.

“At 3-0 down, I made changes because it was a very radical moment in the game.

“The first 10 or 15 minutes of the game we were not able to control the ball, pass and do the things we usually do.

“We were not able to apply the press and win the second balls in transitions, and the opposition was able to do it.

“We needed something radical to change the dynamic of the game. We got it, but we conceded another goal. That killed our wish to get back into the game.”

Hutchinson’s foul on CJ Hamilton gave Rhodes the chance to open the scoring from the spot and he followed up with a sweet strike into the corner after debutant Kylian Kouassi’s bullet header had doubled the lead.

Rhodes killed off the contest six minutes into the second half and Blackpool boss Neil Critchley had nothing but praise for his side.

“I’m really pleased with that performance,” he said.

“We showed a good response from losing last week. This was more of a Blackpool performance, more of what you associate with a group of players that represents the club and the way that I want them to.

“We took the game to them. I’m delighted with some of the performances, the team and Jordan obviously getting his hat-trick.

“We thought we could get some joy running at their full-backs and that’s how it turned out.

“Sometimes it works and sometimes it doesn’t. We live in a world of extremes, sometimes you get it right and you’re a hero. But then if you get it wrong you’re an idiot.

“It’s great for the supporters and now we have got to back that up with a good performance against Barnsley next week.”