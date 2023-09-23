Mark Hughes hails Bradford hat-trick hero Andy Cook

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mark Hughes hails Bradford hat-trick hero Andy Cook

By Press Association
Bradford’s Andy Cook celebrates victory over Newport with the match ball after completing his hat-trick. (Robbie Stephenson/PA)
Bradford's Andy Cook celebrates victory over Newport with the match ball after completing his hat-trick. (Robbie Stephenson/PA)

Mark Hughes praised Andy Cook after the striker reached 50 league goals for Bradford with a hat-trick in a 4-1 win at Newport.

The 32-year-old struck twice in the first half and again in stoppage time as City won on the road for the first time this season.

City boss Hughes, a former Manchester United and Wales great, said: “I was always a bit streaky when I was playing, but Andy is used to scoring week in, week out.

“At the start of the season he wasn’t where he needed to be. He wasn’t happy with his form but today he enjoyed the opportunities he got and the amount of chances that were created for him.

“He’s a confidence player and he was able to build a performance. It wasn’t just his goals I was pleased with, but his general play – and he’s gone home with the match ball under his shirt.
“At this level he is very difficult to stop. We’ve missed him and he’s come back and made a massive impact for us and everyone is delighted.

“We took them aback in the first half with the quality of our play and we knew there would be a response from them in the second half. They had a go and tried to ask questions with balls into the box.

“We had to defend correctly and be vigilant and we were able to do that. It wasn’t easy for us in the second half because we had to stand up the challenge and we did that quite comfortably in the end.

“It was a great result for us and we’ll be very confident after that as we look forward to playing Middlesbrough on Tuesday night.”

It was quite the opposite reaction from Newport boss Graham Coughlan, who saw his side go 3-0 down inside half an hour. Cook’s first-half brace came either side of Rayhaan Tulloch’s goal before Omar Bogle gave County a lifeline which they failed to build on.

“We were poor and the first half an hour was terrible,” said Coughlan. “The goals that we conceded were unacceptable and it was a really bad day for us all.

“I feel for the supporters because the players left them short today, so I am really annoyed and frustrated.

“I don’t want to stand here and make excuses but we have a patched-up side at the moment and I need to get players fit and healthy. I need one or two back otherwise we will continue to labour and limp along.

“Having said that, some of the individual performances today were not acceptable or good enough.

“That is not me or this football club’s DNA – one or two of us went missing and shied away from a fight and a battle. That is what is sticking in my gullet and annoying me the most.

“We weren’t at the races today, we weren’t good enough individually and we weren’t good enough collectively. When they put it up to us and were on top, we went missing.”