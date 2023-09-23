Xisco Munoz calls for unity after Sheffield Wednesday fans chant for his sacking

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Xisco Munoz calls for unity after Sheffield Wednesday fans chant for his sacking

By Press Association
Xisco Munoz is under pressure at Sheffield Wednesday (Richard Sellers/PA)
Xisco Munoz is under pressure at Sheffield Wednesday (Richard Sellers/PA)

Sheffield Wednesday manager Xisco Munoz pleaded for unity at the struggling Championship club after fans turned on him during a 3-0 defeat at Swansea.

The winless Owls were brushed aside by their fellow strugglers in south Wales to the disgust of a large travelling contingent who called for Spaniard Munoz to go.

Wednesday offered little all afternoon, with a first-half Jamal Lowe penalty and later strikes by Jerry Yates and Charlie Patino proving their undoing.

Munoz said: “The performance was very strange. In the second half we had chances to score, but we are in difficulty now.

“Everything is negative but it’s important we stay together, I need people to help me in this situation.

“I know how hard the players are working every day. We can put the focus on me, but I will continue until my last day.

“I am not stupid, I knew the situation when I signed here. I understand the unhappiness.”

Swans boss Michael Duff went into the game with his side having failed to win any of their opening seven matches and only one point better off than their opponents.

Victory went some way to lifting the gloom, though restless Swans fans may still take some convincing Duff is the long-term solution.

The former Barnsley boss admitted during the week that he had been feeling the heat, even admitting his mother-in-law had criticised him over recent poor results.

After the final whistle, Duff said: “She was at the game! I’m a lucky man. I’ve a supportive family and a loyal dog. When we win, he wags his tail when I come home.”

But Duff added: “It’s not about me. I carry the can, but I won’t be coming in on Monday high-fiving anyone.

“I’ve said to the players to enjoy it for now. Hopefully winning can become a habit.

“I’m proud of the players and pleased with our crowd as well.

“A few passes went astray early on but there was no negativity.

“My overriding emotions are pride and relief.

“I am proud of the players and pleased with the crowd as well.

“At 0-0 a few passes went astray but there was no negativity in the ground at all.

“The players stayed together and showed a lot of energy and quality and could have scored a couple more goals.

“Once the second goal went in you could feel almost a sigh of relief in the stadium rather than a cheer because everyone has been feeling it.

“Everyone wants to do well but everyone has to be pulling in the same direction. Today I felt it was a little bit more how we want things to be.”