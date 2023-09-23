Xisco Munoz calls for unity after Sheffield Wednesday fans chant for his sacking

Sheffield Wednesday manager Xisco Munoz pleaded for unity at the struggling Championship club after fans turned on him during a 3-0 defeat at Swansea.

The winless Owls were brushed aside by their fellow strugglers in south Wales to the disgust of a large travelling contingent who called for Spaniard Munoz to go.

Wednesday offered little all afternoon, with a first-half Jamal Lowe penalty and later strikes by Jerry Yates and Charlie Patino proving their undoing.

Munoz said: “The performance was very strange. In the second half we had chances to score, but we are in difficulty now.

“Everything is negative but it’s important we stay together, I need people to help me in this situation.

“I know how hard the players are working every day. We can put the focus on me, but I will continue until my last day.

“I am not stupid, I knew the situation when I signed here. I understand the unhappiness.”

Swans boss Michael Duff went into the game with his side having failed to win any of their opening seven matches and only one point better off than their opponents.

Victory went some way to lifting the gloom, though restless Swans fans may still take some convincing Duff is the long-term solution.

The former Barnsley boss admitted during the week that he had been feeling the heat, even admitting his mother-in-law had criticised him over recent poor results.

After the final whistle, Duff said: “She was at the game! I’m a lucky man. I’ve a supportive family and a loyal dog. When we win, he wags his tail when I come home.”

But Duff added: “It’s not about me. I carry the can, but I won’t be coming in on Monday high-fiving anyone.

“I’ve said to the players to enjoy it for now. Hopefully winning can become a habit.

“I’m proud of the players and pleased with our crowd as well.

“A few passes went astray early on but there was no negativity.

“My overriding emotions are pride and relief.

“The players stayed together and showed a lot of energy and quality and could have scored a couple more goals.

“Once the second goal went in you could feel almost a sigh of relief in the stadium rather than a cheer because everyone has been feeling it.

“Everyone wants to do well but everyone has to be pulling in the same direction. Today I felt it was a little bit more how we want things to be.”