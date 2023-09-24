Aberdeen brush aside Ross County to claim first cinch Premiership win of season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Aberdeen brush aside Ross County to claim first cinch Premiership win of season

By Press Association
Bojan Miovski was on the scoresheet for Aberdeen (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Bojan Miovski was on the scoresheet for Aberdeen (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Aberdeen finally kicked into life in the cinch Premiership as they brushed aside Ross County 4-0 to claim their first league win of the season.

Bojan Miovski scored twice with Luis ‘Duk’ Lopes and Jamie McGrath also on the scoresheet as the Dons bounced back from four successive defeats in all competitions.

The Dons showed three changes from their impressive but ultimately losing Europa Conference League performance against Eintracht Frankfurt, but one of the players stepping in, James McGarry, was forced off through injury after just six minutes.

His replacement, Jonny Hayes, required treatment himself after a late challenge from County’s James Brown, but was eventually able to continue. For his part, Brown was perhaps lucky to be shown only a yellow card.

Once the game had settled down, Aberdeen found themselves in front.

Connor Barron’s corner from the right was turned towards goal by Richard Jensen’s bicycle kick, and Miovski was on hand to apply the finishing touch from close range. 

The visitors responded strongly with Kelle Roos turning a Brown drive round the post, before Jordan White’s header from a Yan Dhanda corner clipped the post. 

But the Dons should have extended their lead twice in the space of a minute as Duk’s strong run down the right got them into the area but neither Miovski nor McGrath could get a shot away. 
 
However, they did double their lead in the 42nd minute in a move that was started and finished by Duk.

He played out from the back after a corner, and while Hayes and Graeme Shinnie carried the ball almost the length of the pitch, it was Duk who raced into the area to apply the, somewhat scrappy, finishing touch. 

The Dons picked up where they had left off in the second half and made it 3-0 in the 48th minute, as another move started in their own half saw Hayes switch the ball cross-field to Miovski, who unselfishly squared for McGrath to prod home his first Aberdeen goal. 

And a fourth goal soon arrived, Miovski biding his time to drill across Ross Laidlaw after Duk showed strength and ingenuity to set up the chance, holding off his man before a back-heel pass to his strike partner. 
 
A slew of substitutions would follow for both sides, which broke up the rhythm of the game, but allowed Aberdeen to rest some of those who had worked so hard in Germany in midweek. And while they allowed County more possession thereafter, the Dons were comfortable for the most part. 

There was a moment of concern for the hosts with 10 minutes to go when Josh Sims flashed an angled drive over the crossbar, but the Dons held firm for a confidence-boosting victory ahead of facing the same opposition in the Viaplay Cup in midweek. 