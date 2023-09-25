Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta ‘not thinking’ about Man City’s lead after derby draw

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta brushed off talk of Manchester City’s growing lead at the Premier League summit, but did admit injuries were already starting to test his squad.

The Gunners were pegged back twice by rivals Tottenham on Sunday and dropped points again following an entertaining 2-2 derby draw.

It left Arsenal already four points off City, who are perfect after six fixtures, with the memory of Pep Guardiola’s side being able to overturn an eight-point deficit in April to clinch title success last season still fresh at the Emirates.

Guardiola’s City visit north London on October 8 but Arteta, when asked about the current points deficit, insisted: “We’re not thinking about this. We have a game every three days, we try to win our games.

“We tried to win our game again and we didn’t manage it for very obvious reasons. That’s it and we have to improve.”

Are you pleased with your team's position? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/194uJzlIhM — Premier League (@premierleague) September 24, 2023

Declan Rice added to Arsenal’s growing injury list when he was forced off at half-time with a back problem.

It makes the England international an early doubt for Wednesday’s Carabao Cup tie at Brentford, although the ex-West Ham midfielder would likely have been rested in west London anyway.

“He had some discomfort in his back. He was telling us during the first half that he was uncomfortable,” Arteta said of Rice.

“When we assessed him at half-time, he could not continue so we had to change him.

“We have to assess him. It’s strange that a player like him asked to come off because he was uncomfortable. Hopefully not (long-term), but let’s see.”

Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice was forced off against Tottenham (Nick Potts/PA)

Arsenal were light of attacking options against Tottenham after Leandro Trossard suffered a muscle problem in the midweek thrashing of PSV Eindhoven and Gabriel Martinelli was absent after picking up a hamstring injury at Everton.

With Jurrien Timber (knee) out long-term and Thomas Partey sidelined for “weeks” with a groin issue, Arteta’s team are being stretched with cup competitions to juggle alongside league commitments.

“It (injuries) was already a test because we missed five big players (for Tottenham), but it’s what we have,” Arteta said.

“As well, it gives opportunities to the other ones. We have a game every three days and that’s the level we have to show, so go for it.”

Fifth-placed Arsenal remain level on points with Tottenham after this draw and, while Arteta praised Ange Postecoglou’s team, he was reluctant to list them as title contenders.

“I think they are a really good side,” he acknowledged.

“They are really well coached. You can feel the spirit in the team, the energy in them, but I think six games is too early for everybody to discuss where we’ll (all) be.”