Late goal gives Darren Moore a draw in his first game as Huddersfield boss

By Press Association
Huddersfield’s Michal Helik, centre, celebrates their equaliser (Nigel French/PA)
Huddersfield’s Michal Helik, centre, celebrates their equaliser (Nigel French/PA)

Darren Moore’s first game in charge of Huddersfield saw them draw 1-1 at Coventry thanks to Michal Helik’s dramatic added-time goal.

Brighton loanee Yasin Ayari, 19, had seemingly ended the Sky Blues’ five-game winless run in the Sky Bet Championship with a first-half goal he knew little about.

However, Terriers defender Helik equalised five minutes into stoppage time to ensure former Sheffield Wednesday boss Moore avoided defeat in his return to management.

It meant Coventry stopper Ben Wilson’s string of fine second-half saves were in vain as he was eventually beaten, meaning Huddersfield are now unbeaten in four matches.

Former Sheffield Wednesday boss Moore, who got the South Yorkshire club promoted last season before leaving in the summer, made four changes as he took the helm for the first time.

There was a sedate start to the game before Ayari fired a speculative 25-yard strike wide of the mark.

Town caught the hosts on the counter attack and Mark Robins’ charges were indebted to Liam Kelly as he blocked Josh Koroma’s effort.

The deadlock was broken in the 27th minute as summer signing Ellis Simms, still seeking his first Coventry goal, saw his rasping drive tipped onto the bar by Town goalkeeper Lee Nicholls and bounce in off an unsuspecting Ayari.

Moore’s men finished the first half strongly without creating any clear-cut chances to equalise and they also threatened early in the second period without any end product.

Jack Rudoni created space to get a shot off from outside of the box, but his left-footed strike flew high and wide.

Minutes later the former AFC Wimbledon man squandered another chance as his scuffed effort, after being nicely teed up by Jaheim Headley, was easily saved by Wilson.

After a routine first save of the evening, Wilson was forced into a much tougher save to beat away Delano Burgzorg’s powerful strike.

Josh Eccles produced a last-gasp diving block to deny a Koroma strike after a spell of sustained pressure in the hosts’ box.

Wilson produced another fine save to deny substitute Sorba Thomas’ free-kick from the left-hand corner of the box.

Nicholls pulled off a super save from Bobby Thomas’ snapshot to keep the visitors in the game, before substitute Haji Wright poked the rebound over from close range, with just three minutes left.

That huge save was worthwhile as Helik took advantage of a scrappy clearance in the Coventry box and expertly found the top corner with his guided left-footed volley.