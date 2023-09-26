Phil Jones goes back to school – Tuesday’s sporting social By Press Association September 26 2023, 7.21pm Share Phil Jones goes back to school – Tuesday’s sporting social Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/sport/4761281/phil-jones-goes-back-to-school-tuesdays-sporting-social/ Copy Link Phil Jones in action for Manchester United (Martin Rickett/PA). Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from September 26. Football Phil Jones was learning. Start of a new journey. Great to begin the global football sport directorship course with the PFA business school, learning new things about the game, whilst also continuing to push ahead with my A licence and badges at the club that gave me so much.Excited to get started. pic.twitter.com/a1SATTx4TP— Phil Jones (@PhilJones4) September 26, 2023 Gary Neville looked ahead. Tomorrow! ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/qsBPk3cTZV— Gary Neville (@GNev2) September 26, 2023 Everton released a new limited-edition kid. Football for everyone 💙Introducing our limited edition @hummel1923 shirt which champions equality in football and will raise funds to support the Club and @EITC's inclusion work.— Everton (@Everton) September 26, 2023 Happy birthday. Happy birthday, @PaulDummett! 🥳🎉 pic.twitter.com/fmNOCC7Mrf— Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) September 26, 2023 Happy birthday to Michael Ballack, who turns 4⃣7⃣ today 🥳🎂 #MiaSanMia pic.twitter.com/eu4rsUmbAO— FC Bayern Munich (@FCBayernEN) September 26, 2023 Golf Justin Rose was gearing up for the Ryder Cup. 💙💛 pic.twitter.com/xDWzpEeU5w— Justin ROSE (@JustinRose99) September 26, 2023 Cricket England recalled one of Jonny Bairstow’s best innings on his birthday. Happy Birthday, Jonny! 🎉Rewinding to THAT outrageous innings @TrentBridge v NZ 🏏💥@jbairstow21 | #EnglandCricket pic.twitter.com/J9eSTc7vet— England Cricket (@englandcricket) September 26, 2023 One of the best white ball batters of his generation.A world champion and Ashes winner.Leading Test run scorer in the world for 2022.Happy Birthday Jonny Bairstow 🎂 pic.twitter.com/nhr5N1fKEd— England's Barmy Army 🏴🎺 (@TheBarmyArmy) September 26, 2023 Motor Racing Britain’s Jessica Hawkins became the first female in almost five years to drive a modern Formula One car during a recent test in Budapest. pic.twitter.com/Iap1iR5hAX— Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant F1 Team (@AstonMartinF1) September 26, 2023 Inspirational! 👏👏👏ICYMI >> https://t.co/Ulx122LbB6#F1 @AstonMartinF1 pic.twitter.com/HH30u0Cpu5— Formula 1 (@F1) September 26, 2023 Mercedes highlighted Lewis Hamilton’s 100th F1 win. Two years ago. #LH100. 🏆🤩 pic.twitter.com/99wry3cIGb— Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) September 26, 2023 Red Bull saw a bit of Greece. Πανεμορφη Greece 🇬🇷 pic.twitter.com/G0dM9ydIR7— Oracle Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing) September 26, 2023 Happy birthday. Happy birthday @AlexanderRossi I know you miss my cuddles 😂 pic.twitter.com/ihlzM4r1Jm— Romain Grosjean (@RGrosjean) September 25, 2023 Boxing Ricky Hatton had a new challenge. The Hitman on Ice – it's happening!!! @hollywilloughby @itv @thismorning @dancingonice. So excited to be a little part of the public's lives again. Hopefully we'll have fun together and I'm relishing the challenge. 🥊⛸😂#HitmanRises #HitmanonIce #ITV #dancingonice #boxing pic.twitter.com/oYGPa1a0Qf— Ricky Hatton MBE (@HitmanHatton) September 26, 2023 The stage is set. Part two 🎬 #CameronTaylor2 pic.twitter.com/CCbI3U7zQG— Matchroom Boxing (@MatchroomBoxing) September 26, 2023