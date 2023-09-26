England suffer last-gasp loss on Sarina Wiegman’s Netherlands return

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

England suffer last-gasp loss on Sarina Wiegman’s Netherlands return

By Press Association
Renate Jansen celebrates her late winner for the Netherlands (Rene Nijhuis/PA).
Renate Jansen celebrates her late winner for the Netherlands (Rene Nijhuis/PA).

England boss Sarina Wiegman’s return to the Netherlands ended in defeat as Dutch substitute Renate Jansen’s superb late strike saw the Lionesses beaten 2-1 in their second Nations League group game.

Jansen rifled past Mary Earps in the 90th minute in Utrecht after Lieke Martens’ contentious first-half opener, which would likely have been ruled out had VAR been in operation, was cancelled out by Alessia Russo’s 64th-minute finish.

Both teams hit the woodwork late in the first half, Rachel Daly for the visitors and Linda Beerensteyn for the hosts.

Netherlands goalkeeper Daphne van Domselaar then made an excellent save to deny Lauren Hemp before Russo brought things level, but it was Jansen who had the final say on what proved a disappointing occasion for Wiegman in the battle between her current and former employers, both of whom she has guided to Euros glory and a World Cup final.

The result – only a third loss for England under Wiegman – leaves both the Lionesses and Andries Jonker’s Netherlands on three points in Group A1.

Belgium, who England face twice in October in their next group games, lead the pool with four points after drawing 1-1 with Scotland, who have one.

Following a cagey opening to the contest, the Netherlands registered the first goal attempt in the 21st minute when Jill Roord struck a low effort that Earps dealt with comfortably, and the goalkeeper did the same with a Victoria Pelova shot a minute later.

After an England attack saw Daly’s cross go over the head of Russo – back in the team after being rested for Friday’s 2-1 win over Scotland in Sunderland – and out for a goal kick, Earps made another save to deny Caitlin Dijkstra.

Lieke Martens celebrates the opening goal with Lynn Wilms
Lieke Martens celebrates the opening goal with Lynn Wilms (Rene Nijhuis/PA).

The home side then grabbed the lead in the 34th minute as Georgia Stanway was closed down just outside the England box by Jackie Groenen, the ball came to Danielle van de Donk and she laid it to Martens, who lofted a shot past Earps and into the net.

Replays suggested Van de Donk had been offside, but, with no VAR in use, the effort stood.

Having struggled to show much of a threat, England were then inches away from equalising in the 41st minute as Daly volleyed against a post and, within moments, her new Aston Villa team-mate Van Domselaar made a fine pair of saves in quick succession to keep out shots from Hemp and Lucy Bronze.

The lively conclusion to the half continued with Beerensteyn curling an effort against the bar.

Alessia Russo brought England level
Alessia Russo brought England level (Rene Nijhuis/PA).

With Chloe Kelly having replaced Daly at the interval, England twice went close early in the second half as Hemp got on the end of crosses, being thwarted first by a Sherida Spitse block and then a wonderful Van Domselaar save.

England continued to press, with an attempted Dutch clearance going off Hemp and just wide, before Russo levelled, turning the ball in having been teed up by Stanway’s deflected pass.

Earps saved efforts from Pelova and Martens and Stanway made two unsuccessful attempts at the other end as the game looked set to end honours even, before Jansen, having come on in the 84th minute, secured all three points for her side.

Again England lost possession in the build-up, Alex Greenwood doing so this time, and from Martens’ subsequent through-ball, Jansen sent a shot fizzing in.