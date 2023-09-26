Armando Dobra on target as Chesterfield claim three points at Rochdale

Chesterfield strengthened their position at the top of the Vanarama National League with a 2-1 win at Rochdale.

The league leaders got off to a flying start after they went in front after only six minutes.

Armando Dobra headed home Michael Jacobs’ cross into the area, the ball bouncing off the inside of both posts before going in.

Dale were level seven minutes later as George Nevett’s through ball sent Kairo Mitchell racing clear and the striker produced a composed first-time finish under goalkeeper Harry Tyrer.

Another header put the Spireites back in front in the 25th minute as Liam Mandeville received a short corner and crossed for Tom Naylor to nod in.

Neither side threatened after the break as Chesterfield made it seven wins in a row.