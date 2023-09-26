Chin Okoli earns Bromley narrow win over Eastleigh

Bromley remained hot on the heels of the National League frontrunners after a 1-0 win at home to Eastleigh.

The hosts’ five-game winning run had ended at the weekend when they drew with Solihull, but they returned to winning ways on Tuesday.

Chin Okoli scored the game’s only goal 33 minutes in, crashing in a header from Lewis Leigh’s cross.

Grant Smith made some fine saves to keep Bromley in it, while substitute Bim Pepple hit a post for the home side in time added on.