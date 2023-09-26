All square between Halifax and Dagenham at The Shay

Elliot Justham saved Dagenham and Redbridge a point as his side held on for a goalless draw against Halifax at The Shay.

Justham produced a fine late stop to deny Millenic Alli on a night of frustration for both sides who each extend their National League winless streaks to five games.

Justham had tipped over a curling effort from Angelo Cappello towards the end of the first half, before his opposite number Sam Johnson denied a Dagenham chance for Ryan Hill.

Johnson was back in action just before the hour mark when he produced a superb save to deny Nikola Tavares, but neither side had the cutting edge required to make a breakthrough.