All square between Halifax and Dagenham at The Shay

Elliot Justham earned a point for Dagenham and Redbridge (Andrew Matthews/PA) Elliot Justham saved Dagenham and Redbridge a point as his side held on for a goalless draw against Halifax at The Shay. Justham produced a fine late stop to deny Millenic Alli on a night of frustration for both sides who each extend their National League winless streaks to five games. Justham had tipped over a curling effort from Angelo Cappello towards the end of the first half, before his opposite number Sam Johnson denied a Dagenham chance for Ryan Hill. Johnson was back in action just before the hour mark when he produced a superb save to deny Nikola Tavares, but neither side had the cutting edge required to make a breakthrough.