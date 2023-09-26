Marcus Dinanga double deals damage as Gateshead go to town on Oxford City

Marcus Dinanga hit a brace as Gateshead thrashed Vanarama National League rivals Oxford City at the RAW Charging Stadium.

The former Burton striker has been in fine form since moving to the North East and was the star of the show in a comfortable 4-0 win.

Dinanga bundled the ball over the line to break the deadlock with his 10th of the season before he doubled up for the night after the interval.

Captain Greg Olley secured the points as a fine Connor McBride stoppage-time effort rounded off an impressive display.