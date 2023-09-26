Port Vale’s Carabao Cup progress is reward for a lot of things – Andy Crosby

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Port Vale’s Carabao Cup progress is reward for a lot of things – Andy Crosby

By Press Association
Andy Crosby was delighted to see Port Vale progress (Nick Potts/PA)
Andy Crosby was delighted to see Port Vale progress (Nick Potts/PA)

Port Vale boss Andy Crosby feels his side’s place in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup is “reward for a lot of things”.

Vale reached the last 16 for the first time since 2006-07 with a 2-1 victory over Sky Bet League Two strugglers Sutton, with Funso Ojo coming off the bench to fire home a superb winner.

Swansea loanee Josh Thomas had earlier opened the scoring before his effort was cancelled out by Sutton substitute Hisham Kasimu.

Crosby said: “When you start in the first round of the Carabao Cup you want to go as far as you can.

“Every time you get through to the next round, you want to get through to the next one.

“That’s what we’ve done. We’re in the fourth round for the first time in a long time for the football club.

“It’s reward for a lot of things. It’s reward for Carol and Kevin (Shanahan) for investing the amount of money they do into the football club.

“It’s brilliant for our supporters, who haven’t seen the club in the fourth round for a long time. They keep turning up and I thank them a lot for the support.

“I think we have to preach to them what we’re trying to do. It might be different from what they’ve seen before. There may be some frustration at times with what we’re trying to do, but we have to play a way that suits our team.

“That’s going to take time, but when we get to utopia and we’re playing incredible football with and without the ball. We’re making progress.”

Sutton boss Matt Gray was left with mixed emotions after his spirited side were sucker-punched by the late winner.

He said: “There were so many things I was happy with, apart from the result sadly.

“It’s a result I don’t think we deserved.

“They couldn’t break us down when we were in our shape, so to concede a goal from a counter-attack from a corner is a hard one to take.

“It’s something we’ll be looking at, it’s really frustrating.

“It was a great response from their goal. We had some great chances. We had to bide our time and eventually got the goal.

“It felt a little bit similar to the first goal. We were pushing forward and got done on the break which was very disappointing.

“We’ve not had some good league results, we’re working tirelessly to get things right and we saw some positives on the pitch.

“We need to keep working on that, building on that and I’m sure the results will turn soon.

“You can see that from the fans’ reaction at the end. They’re completely with us.”