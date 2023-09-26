Michael Carrick feels Middlesbrough starting to ‘click’ after back-to-back wins

Michael Carrick feels Middlesbrough are starting to finally find their form as they progressed to the fourth round of the Carabao Cup with a 2-0 win at Bradford.

Boro, who only won for the first time in the Championship this season at the weekend, made seven changes from that victory over Southampton but started brightly and went in front through Emmanuel Latte-Lath.

Morgan Rogers’ close-range finish in the second half sealed the visitors’ spot in the next round and Carrick reckons his side are beginning to click.

He said: “The players’ approach to the game, their attitude to the game was right from the very start.

“I was really pleased, thought everyone looked really comfortable, did their jobs and looked dangerous.

“It was a good game for us, the atmosphere was good and the game certainly means a lot for the supporters. It is starting to come, I can see that clicking a bit.

“We controlled a lot of the game, dominated a lot of it, we kept them out of the box for the majority and thought we looked like a really good team.”

Carrick underlined the importance of building some momentum after making it back-to-back victories.

He added: “We backed it up, the habit of winning games and getting on a run is important for us.

“I think the level of performance was important for us, we felt that way on Saturday, so it was building on that a little bit but again.

“It’s not come as a surprise. We could see it coming, what the boys were doing day in and day out and felt we weren’t quite getting what we deserved, so tonight was a good sign for us moving forward.”

Bradford boss Mark Hughes was content to switch his full focus to the league as they focus on getting promotion from League Two.

He said: “Not the result we were looking for, but the cup is not a priority for us this year.

“We have done better than we have in recent years and we’ll take that, but the priority for us is the league and getting out of it.

“The second goal did not allow us the opportunity to win the game, so at that point it was about looking after players who are important for us and our league form.

“We’ve been able to protect a few players that are vitally important for us so we move on to the league.”