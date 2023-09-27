Caroline Dubois looking for ‘spectacular knockout’ against Magali Rodriguez

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Caroline Dubois looking for ‘spectacular knockout’ against Magali Rodriguez

By Press Association
Caroline Dubois believes she will extend her unbeaten record against Magali Rodriguez on Saturday (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Caroline Dubois believes she will extend her unbeaten record against Magali Rodriguez on Saturday (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Caroline Dubois believes she has the tools to beat Mexican Magali Rodriguez and has set her sights on a spectacular knockout when the pair meet at York Hall.

The 7-0-0 Dubois returns to the ring on Saturday after three months away as she continues her bid to become a world champion.

The unbeaten 22-year-old credited the experienced 22-6-4 Rodriguez and will look to put a marker down with another impressive victory in London.

“She’s fought some good names (Rodriguez) and top fighters and got a knockdown in her draw against Estelle Yoka-Mossely, who was Olympic champion,” Dubois told the PA news agency.

“Rodriguez is tough and experienced and has had more fights than me at this level.

“I’ve got advantages in speed, the skill, the ability and it’s just about how I put it together on the night .

“She’s durable, she’s never been stopped, she’s tough, she knows how to take punches and ride them and how to manoeuvre through the rounds. She can cope during rounds because of her experience

“I’m looking for a win; I’m lying if I’m saying I don’t want to go out and get a spectacular knockout so it’s up to Magali and me.

“I want to put a good stamp down and impress a lot of people and open their eyes to Caroline Dubois.”

The Briton went the distance for the first time since her professional debut in her last bout against Yanina Lescano.

BOXXER Fight Night – York Hall
Caroline Dubois (right) defeated Yanina Lescano (left) on points in June (Simon Marper/PA)

And Dubois, who is competing for the vacant IBO lightweight title this weekend, welcomed the experience of extra rounds while highlighting her dangerous knockout record.

“Lescano was really tough, she’s maybe someone who would not beat world champions but she could compete with world champions at my weight and give them trouble as well,” Dubois, who has won five of her seven bouts by knockout, added.

“I was able to go out there and win and know that I was able to hurt her in the later rounds and that I had the ability to overwhelm her and beat her easily really.

“Definitely (good to get experience of longer fights). At the time it was a bit frustrating but this is what will pay dividends in the times I’m in a hard fight because I know I can do 10 rounds and get through it.

“It’s been every fight except two and I’m happy with it. For me to get knockouts in 10 two-minute rounds is pretty insane when you think of it.


“It’s massive and so important. I can outbox someone but I’ve also got that factor where I can hurt them and take them out too.”

Dubois relishes her York Hall return and praised the support of Sky Sports who will broadcast the fight

She said: “It’s crazy and it’s amazing.

“I’ve always been with Sky so maybe I don’t appreciate it as much as I should do because some people who turn pro don’t get the backing of Sky network.”