Novak Djokovic tries his hand at golf – Wednesday’s sporting social By Press Association September 27 2023, 5.55pm Share Novak Djokovic tries his hand at golf – Wednesday’s sporting social Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/sport/4764728/novak-djokovic-tries-his-hand-at-golf-wednesdays-sporting-social/ Copy Link Novak Djokovic at the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Rome (Zac Goodwin/PA) Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from September 27. Football Jermain Defoe reflected on a great day. View this post on InstagramA post shared by Jermain Defoe OBE (@iamjermaindefoe) Georgia Stanway was staying put. 𝑮𝒆𝒐𝒓𝒈𝒊𝒂 𝑺𝒕𝒂𝒏𝒘𝒂𝒚 𝒃𝒊𝒔 2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣6️⃣.✍️ @StanwayGeorgia verlängert vorzeitig: https://t.co/3Sea38xc4u#FCBayern #MiaSanMia #Stanway2026 pic.twitter.com/QtTBNqi3JG— FC Bayern Frauen (@FCBfrauen) September 27, 2023 Micky van de Ven loves the darts. Another member of the darts union @OfficialPDC? 👀We need to see this link-up soon, @Madders10 🎯 pic.twitter.com/1NWAix4AfG— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) September 27, 2023 Peter Bonetti was remembered. Peter Bonetti would have been 82 today. A Chelsea legend. 💙 pic.twitter.com/Daoiw3xHjM— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) September 27, 2023 Happy birthdays. Happy birthday Maxi! 🥳#WHUFC | @huboofulfilment pic.twitter.com/fabPvqetHS— West Ham United (@WestHam) September 27, 2023 Ryder Cup Tommy Fleetwood got a bit emotional. "I was crying yesterday!"@TommyFleetwood1 ahead of his third Ryder Cup.#TeamEurope pic.twitter.com/fU8xgih6G6— Ryder Cup Europe (@RyderCupEurope) September 27, 2023 Not a bad shot from Novak Djokovic. .@DjokerNole drives the 16th green 🤯 #AllStarMatch | #RyderCup pic.twitter.com/H5Ozc0U2JU— Ryder Cup (@rydercup) September 27, 2023 Carlos Sainz was in attendance. Happy to take part in @rydercup today!GO TEAM PAVIN! 💪🏻–#Carlossainz pic.twitter.com/k5yhJwm2Zr— Carlos Sainz (@Carlossainz55) September 27, 2023 Tyrrell Hatton was raring to go. 💪🏻 https://t.co/MznsprCtze— Tyrrell Hatton (@TyrrellHatton) September 27, 2023 As was Matt Fitzpatrick. Ryder Cup Week!! 😁 pic.twitter.com/luGHz6jB03— Matt Fitzpatrick (@MattFitz94) September 26, 2023 And Justin Rose. Great day with @RyderCupEurope out on the course… 💙💛 pic.twitter.com/SBGEyOZyit— Justin ROSE (@JustinRose99) September 26, 2023 Team United States were rocking the best trainers. The U.S. Team understood the assignment. 🇺🇸#RyderCup | #GoUSA pic.twitter.com/plZwKw8PEJ— Ryder Cup USA (@RyderCupUSA) September 26, 2023 Formula One Has George Russell had a career change? Tyrone Russell. 79 years old. Penguin trainer. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/bH6h4l6OSR— Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) September 27, 2023 Alex Albon was chilling. Heard you wanted more ice bath content 🥶🧊 pic.twitter.com/Q0fSiv7mcg— Williams Racing (@WilliamsRacing) September 27, 2023 Rugby League Catalans Dragons got creative. Un nouveau 𝐒𝐢𝐦𝐬 dans la maison 🏠 pic.twitter.com/BYkRM7cnzw— Dragons Catalans (@DragonsOfficiel) September 27, 2023 Cricket Brett D’Oliveira scored a century against Yorkshire. 🏨 𝘎𝘰𝘰𝘥 𝘖𝘭𝘥 𝘋𝘰𝘭𝘭𝘺This is what Div One content looks like, isn't it? 😉 pic.twitter.com/OSsR4F6GJW— Worcestershire CCC (@WorcsCCC) September 27, 2023