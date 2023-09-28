On this day in 2004: Wayne Rooney scores stunning hat-trick on Man Utd debut

Wayne Rooney marked his Manchester United debut in sensational fashion with a Champions League hat-trick against Fenerbahce, on this day in 2004.

Sir Alex Ferguson had been waiting for the teenager’s foot injury to heal before throwing him into action after paying Everton £27million for his services.

It took Rooney 17 minutes to open his account, firing in an unstoppable shot from just outside the box, and he grabbed his second 11 minutes later with another well-struck effort.

It was clear from the start that Wayne Rooney was set for greatness at Old Trafford! ✨ 📆 On the 28th September 2004, at 18 years of age, he scored a fantastic debut hat-trick against Fenerbahce in the Champions League 🔴⚫️ The Red Devils' all-time leading goalscorer! 🥇 pic.twitter.com/9zs07kJ5Uf — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) January 15, 2021

The 18-year-old saved the best for last, sending a free-kick flying into the net nine minutes after the break to complete his treble.

Ferguson tried to play down Rooney’s achievement afterwards, saying: “It’s a great start for him. That’s why we signed him as he’s got great potential.

“But I would rather talk about the game to be honest. He is only 18 and a young boy, don’t forget.

“He obviously tired in the last 20 minutes but, given that it was his first game since the European Championship, you could expect that. I think he can only get stronger.

Ryan Giggs jumps on Wayne Rooney’s back after his hat-trick goalRyan Giggs jumps on Wayne Rooney’s back after his hat-trick goal (Phil Noble/PA)

“The important thing for me as a coach is to allow the boy to develop naturally without too much public attention. I want him to be as ordinary as he can.”

Hype was inevitable, of course, and Rooney remained the centre of attention throughout his 13 years at Old Trafford.

He became United’s record goalscorer with 253 goals before leaving the club in 2017.