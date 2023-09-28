Eddie Howe hails ‘absolutely outstanding’ Paul Dummett after Man City scalp

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Eddie Howe hails ‘absolutely outstanding’ Paul Dummett after Man City scalp

By Press Association
Newcastle’s Paul Dummett (on the ground) turned in a fine individual display against Manchester City (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Newcastle boss Eddie Howe saluted his supporting cast after seeing a much-changed team edge past Manchester City and into the Carabao Cup fourth round.

Howe left out 10 of the men who started Sunday’s 8-0 Premier League romp at Sheffield United for Wednesday night’s clash with the treble winners, yet saw them emerge with a hard-fought 1-0 victory.

He reserved particular praise for central defenders Paul Dummett and Jamaal Lascelles, with the former, who has been at the club since the age of nine, turning in a dogged display in his first appearance since August last year.

Howe said: “I thought Paul was absolutely outstanding. When you see him behind the scenes every day, his commitment to Newcastle, the professionalism that he shows, his standards have been exemplary since I’ve been here.

“That’s why I was so determined to keep him in the summer – and he can still play an important role on the pitch.

“He’s got real experience and a really good defensive mindset. I thought him and Jamaal, the pair of them, were really, really good for us and I’m delighted that we showed that strength in our back line because it’s going to be hugely important this season.”

The 32-year-old Geordie was part of a team in which only keeper Nick Pope kept his place from the weekend, while there were first starts for summer signings Tino Livramento and Lewis Hall and 17-year-old midfielder Lewis Miley.

City were dominant before the break, but created few genuine chances other than a Julian Alvarez strike which was blocked by Pope, and opposite number Stefan Ortega had to be equally resilient to keep out Jacob Murphy’s attempt as the half-time whistle approached.

Bruno Guimaraes' half-time introduction helped to give Newcastle a better shape against Manchester City
Bruno Guimaraes’ half-time introduction helped to give Newcastle a better shape against Manchester City (Owen Humphreys/PA)

However, the introduction of Bruno Guimaraes and Anthony Gordon at the break gave the Magpies a better balance.

They took the lead through Alexander Isak’s 53rd-minute goal and never really looked like surrendering it as Pep Guardiola turned to his bench, but left Erling Haaland sitting on it.

Newcastle now face a reunion with their conquerors in last season’s final, Manchester United, at Old Trafford in the fourth round as they attempt to deal with the competing demands of a schedule which includes Champions League football for the first time in 20 years.

However, asked if victory over competition favourites City might change his priorities, Howe said: “I don’t think we’re looking too far ahead.

“We can only look at what’s in front of us and try to continue the good form that we’re in. Then when this competition comes around again, we’ll give it our full focus.

“The preparation for today was the same as any other game. Yes, we rotated the team, but we felt that was a necessity. We still wanted to win the game.”

Isak, who limped off with a tight calf muscle shortly after scoring, will be assessed ahead of Saturday’s league clash with Burnley.