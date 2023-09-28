Pep Guardiola takes positives from Man City display despite Carabao Cup exit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Pep Guardiola takes positives from Man City display despite Carabao Cup exit

By Press Association
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola was able to take positives from the Carabao Cup third round defeat at Newcastle (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Pep Guardiola was counting the positives despite seeing Manchester City dumped out of the Carabao Cup at Newcastle.

Wednesday night’s 1-0 defeat at St James’ Park ended City’s interest at the third-round stage, although boss Guardiola scoffed at the suggestion afterwards that a quadruple to go with last season’s treble was ever on the cards.

Nevertheless the Spaniard, who made eight changes for the trip to Tyneside, was focusing on the future and the prospect of more silverware despite the disappointment of defeat.

Guardiola said: “We have incredibly positive things for many, many players for their good play.

“The competitions we won plus the European Super Cup, we have three more competitions to play in. For the rest of the teams, good luck for the Carabao Cup.”

Only Manuel Akanji, Josko Gvardiol and Julian Alvarez of those who started Saturday’s 2-0 Premier League win over Nottingham Forest did so again against the Magpies as Guardiola used the depth of his impressive squad.

That meant places in the XI for England duo Kalvin Phillips and Jack Grealish, as well as Mateo Kovacic, and there was a first senior start for 20-year-old midfielder Oscar Bobb and another first-team appearance for teenager Rico Lewis.

Asked about Bobb’s contribution, Guardiola said: “Oscar was more than brilliant in all parts, offence and defence.

“He’s played as a number 10, as a striker, as a winger. We know in the pockets in the middle he moves really well. His intensity is good, he works without the ball.”

City dominated the first half without creating clear-cut chances other than an attempt from Alvarez which was blocked by keeper Nick Pope, and ultimately they were made to pay by Alexander Isak, whose 53rd-minute strike as the home side rallied after the break proved decisive.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola after the Carabao Cup third round match at St James’ Park
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola after the Carabao Cup third-round match at St James’ Park (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Guardiola said: “We were brilliant first half. I think Newcastle couldn’t accept [our first-half dominance], they increased the rhythm and aggression and kicking and they were there, more aggressive.

“We struggled a little, but that’s normal. I said at half-time the second half will not be like the first. I don’t know how many fouls they did and how many we did, but we had double yellow cards. It is what it is.

“I said to be there in the bad moments and we were there. At the end, we could not win. Congratulations to Newcastle.”