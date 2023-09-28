Viktor Hovland’s ace and Mike Tyson means business – Thursday’s sporting social By Press Association September 28 2023, 7.07pm Share Viktor Hovland’s ace and Mike Tyson means business – Thursday’s sporting social Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/sport/4769174/viktor-hovlands-ace-and-mike-tyson-means-business-thursdays-sporting-social/ Copy Link Viktor Hovland made an albatross in Ryder Cup practice (Mike Egerton/PA) Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from September 28. Football It’s safe to say not everyone in the latest England squad was pleased with their EA Sports rating. View this post on InstagramA post shared by England football team (@england) Tony Bellew enjoyed Everton’s Carabao Cup win. Scenes from Everton fans getting into the car to go home after that last night! #UTFT #COYB pic.twitter.com/8JLnXKbJkr— Tony Bellew (@TonyBellew) September 28, 2023 Cricket Kevin Pietersen is enjoying the return of Andrew Flintoff to the England set-up. As the UK cricket season ends for ‘23, the best/biggest story and news in cricket has happened in the last month or so, is, seeing Freddie out and about and back wearing England Cricket colours! THE BEST! 🏏— Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) September 28, 2023 Golf Viktor Hovland might wish he’d saved this for later on in Ryder Cup week. View this post on InstagramA post shared by Ryder Cup Europe (@rydercupeurope) Justin Rose is Ryder Cup ready. Final prep ☑️Roll on tomorrow…COME on @RyderCupEurope 💙💛 #TeamEurope pic.twitter.com/bqFIACtF2S— Justin ROSE (@JustinRose99) September 28, 2023 Team 🌹💛💙 #TeamEurope pic.twitter.com/Ncw7PW52i7— Justin ROSE (@JustinRose99) September 28, 2023 Last swing on the range before nine holes with @RyderCupEurope 💙💛 pic.twitter.com/nlnRq5rWAw— Justin ROSE (@JustinRose99) September 28, 2023 The rookies are ready to roll in Rome. View this post on InstagramA post shared by Ryder Cup Europe (@rydercupeurope) Shane Lowry was pleased to see compatriot Tom Grennan on the entertainment bill. View this post on InstagramA post shared by Shane Lowry (@shanelowrygolf) Luke Donald showed off his language skills… View this post on InstagramA post shared by Ryder Cup Europe (@rydercupeurope) …before struggling to make himself heard. View this post on InstagramA post shared by Ryder Cup Europe (@rydercupeurope) The USA man’s national team got behind their side. View this post on InstagramA post shared by Ryder Cup USA (@rydercupusa) Sergio Garcia has strong opinions about MLS. Very different team without Messi. But we all knew this. pic.twitter.com/KHcQRhIcAJ— Sergio Garcia (@TheSergioGarcia) September 28, 2023 Boxing Mike Tyson meant business. 🚶🏾♂️ pic.twitter.com/bDGaMgml7o— Mike Tyson (@MikeTyson) September 27, 2023 Tennis Wimbledon doubles champion Neal Skupski met Mohamed Salah. The Doubles King meets The Egyptian King 🔥 @LFC @nealskupski 🤝 @MoSalah pic.twitter.com/nVDaysKy2Y— LTA (@the_LTA) September 28, 2023