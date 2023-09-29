Kemar Roofe ruled out of Rangers’ clash with Aberdeen due to groin injury

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Kemar Roofe ruled out of Rangers’ clash with Aberdeen due to groin injury

By Press Association
Rangers’ Kemar Roofe is out injured again (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Rangers striker Kemar Roofe is set for another spell on the sidelines with a groin injury which requires a scan.

The 30-year-old came off at half-time in the 4-0 Viaplay Cup win over Livingston at Ibrox on Wednesday night.

Roofe has been bedevilled by injuries since signing for the Light Blues from Anderlecht in 2020 and ahead of the visit of Aberdeen in the cinch Premiership on Saturday, Gers boss Michael Beale confirmed the former Leeds forward would miss that game at least.

Beale said: “He is away for a scan so no news on that one at the minute. He didn’t train today with the rest of the team.

“Until we get the news back from the scan, we don’t really know what we are dealing with. It is not an area which has ever been an issue before.

“Obviously it is disappointing for Kemar because he came back into the team and did so well until the other night.

“He said he felt it halfway through the first half and I would like him to hold his hand up. Then he felt he could continue on and at half-time I asked if there was an issue and he said ‘yes’ so then we take no risks with him.

“Let’s hope it is nothing too serious and he will be available in the short term rather than the long term.

“At this moment in time tomorrow is too soon. It is frustrating because he is such a big player and such a very good player.

“It is hard because he has not been available as much as he likes for three managers, not just myself.

“It looked like he was in a really good place, he was contributing well. He just felt a niggle and came out and the right thing is to get the scan and he is for that this afternoon.”

After six games without a win – including a 2-1 defeat by Eintracht Frankfurt in their Europa Conference League opener – Aberdeen have beaten Ross County in the cinch Premiership and Viaplay Cup in their last two outings and Beale is expecting a tough challenge.

He said: “They’re a team that’s built around their front two (Bojan Miovski and Luis ‘Duk’ Lopes). They’ve got good players, they’ve come off an important week for them.

“I thought they performed very well in Europe. It was a defeat but in terms of the performance, it’ll give them a lot of encouragement and then they’ve beaten Ross County twice this week so they come into it the same as us.

“Their front two have caused us problems in the past as well, from last season. The games have always been close and we know there’s always a little bit of edge in the air between the fans which I think is healthy as well.”