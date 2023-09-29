Fulham boss Marco Silva warns Chelsea ‘tough’ opponents despite recent form

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Fulham boss Marco Silva warns Chelsea ‘tough’ opponents despite recent form

By Press Association
Marco Silva (left) respects Maurcio Pochettino (right) ahead of their west London clash on Monday (Peter Byrne/PA)
Marco Silva (left) respects Maurcio Pochettino (right) ahead of their west London clash on Monday (Peter Byrne/PA)

Fulham boss Marco Silva expects a “tough game” against Chelsea despite Mauricio Pochettino’s side making a poor start to the season.

Chelsea have taken just five points from their opening six Premier League games and head to Craven Cottage, where they lost 2-1 in January, for a west London derby on Monday.

Silva touched on his relationship with the under-fire Pochettino and the Argentinean’s pedigree as a manager.

“Of course I respect him like I do all the managers but I have a very good relationship with Mauricio,” Silva said.

“I don’t know how many times we’ve played each other in the Premier League but he’s a very good manager.

“Look at what he did at Southampton, then Tottenham and then the spell in France (with Paris St Germain) – with the CV he has he’s come back to England to manage Chelsea, which is a tough job much like many jobs in the Premier League.

“I have huge respect for him, he’s a very good manager and a very good guy and it will be nice to see him again.”

Chelsea fell to a 1-0 defeat to Aston Villa last week where Malo Gusto and Nicolas Jackson picked up suspensions for Monday’s game.

Chelsea v Aston Villa – Premier League – Stamford Bridge
Malo Gusto was shown a red card by referee Jarred Gillett during Chelsea’s 1-0 defeat to Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge (Nigel French/PA)

Silva refused to take confidence from Chelsea’s recent league form – they have not scored in their last three, taking only one point – and highlighted the quality in their squad after a £1 billion-plus revamp since last year.

“It’s going to be a tough game,” he added.

“Chelsea is Chelsea and no-one can underestimate them because the quality is there.

“Of course they haven’t started the way they would of liked to and since Mauricio come in they are trying to get them in a position to fight for titles.

“Against Chelsea it doesn’t matter what they did in the last few games, after the defeat to Villa they reacted and they won against Brighton in the Carabao Cup which is a goal for them (to win).

“Since January they have signed a big number of players who are very good and these things take time.

“Mauricio, the staff and the players will want to keep improving and to react and if we underestimate them it will be the first big mistake.”

Silva highlighted the importance of the derby to Fulham fans.

He said: “We play at home and it’s a derby, a special one for our fans and we want to play for the shirt and make them proud.

“The game is important for our fans, we want to be competitive, fight for the three points and to make their life (Chelsea) difficult as well.”