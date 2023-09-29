Reo Hatate signs new five-year deal with Celtic

Celtic have received a major boost after Japan midfielder Reo Hatate signed a new five-year contract.

The 25-year-old has scored 14 goals in 71 appearances since joining in January 2022.

Manager Brendan Rodgers told Celtic’s website he was delighted with Hatate’s decision to extend his stay.

“I have had some great discussions with him in recent weeks, I know he loves the club and our supporters and how ambitious he is to bring more success to the club,” Rodgers added.

“Reo has already shown us what a talent he is, making a great contribution to the team since he has joined Celtic.

"I love playing for Celtic in front of the best fans around and I hope we can have more and more success together."

“He is a huge talent, an exciting young player with great attributes and someone who can change a game.

“I know he is the type of man and player, though, who doesn’t want to rest. He is hungry to improve every day and achieve more and more to be the very best he can be – and Celtic is a great place for him to do this.

“We go forward now together with real confidence and I really look forward to continuing our work with him and the rest of the squad as we face all our challenges ahead.”

Hatate added: “I have had the best welcome ever since I joined the club and I want to thank all our fans for the great support they continue to give to us all.”