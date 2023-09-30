Partick Thistle brush aside Dunfermline By Press Association September 30 2023, 4.57pm Share Partick Thistle brush aside Dunfermline Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/sport/4770783/partick-thistle-brush-aside-dunfermline/ Copy Link Patrick Thistle were comfortable winners over Dunfermline (Richard Sellers/PA) Partick Thistle bounced back from their 3-0 home defeat to Arbroath by beating Scottish Championship rivals Dunfermline by the same score. Scott Robinson opened the scoring after 21 minutes, collecting a pass inside the area and finishing well. The home side doubled their lead four minutes into the second half as Dunfermline goalkeeper Harrison Sharp could not collect a shot and Brian Graham was alert to tap home. Kerr McInroy made the points safe with a headed third on the hour mark.