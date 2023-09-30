Salford secure first home win to see off Newport

Salford won at home for the first time this season and ended a run of six straight defeats with a 2-1 victory against Newport.

Matthew Lund’s opener was cancelled out by Bryn Morris’s strike but Declan Drysdale’s own goal on the stroke of half-time restored Salford’s lead.

The hosts went in front after 25 minutes thanks to Lund’s glancing header from Declan John’s corner.

It was nearly 2-0 a minute later when Stevie Mallan hit one from range and struck the outside of a post.

Salford’s lead proved to be short-lived as Morris steered home an equaliser after James Waite teed him up.

The game was almost completely turned on its head, but Alex Cairns’ outstretched leg denied Omar Bogle.

The Ammies went in 2-1 up at the break after Drysdale put through his own net following Kelly N’Mai’s low driven cross.

Will Evans thought he had levelled again for Newport on the hour when he bundled the ball home, but the linesman flagged for offside and Salford held on to secure an important victory.