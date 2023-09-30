Wasteful Hibernian draw blank against Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Wasteful Hibernian draw blank against Dundee

By Press Association
Dylan Vente was among those to pass up chances for Hibernian (Cameron Allan/PA).
Hibernian had to settle for a point at home to Dundee after failing to make their pressure count in an entertaining goalless draw.

The home team registered 23 attempts at goal, but poor finishing let them down.

Dylan Vente and Paul Hanlon both had efforts saved in the first half before the likes of Martin Boyle, Elie Youan, Vente and Will Fish wasted good chances in the second period.

The visitors looked dangerous on the counter-attack and went close themselves through Zak Rudden and the impressive Owen Beck after the break.

Both teams contributed to an entertaining start as they showed an appetite to attack.

Hibs goalkeeper David Marshall was called into action after 12 minutes to parry a powerful Rudden header following a teasing cross from Luke McCowan.

There was further panic at the back for the hosts when Fish’s attempted clearance came back off Amadou Bakayoko and flew over the bar from six yards.

But Hibs soon regained their composure before stepping up the pressure at the other end.

Dundee keeper Trevor Carson did well to keep out a Vente header at the back post when it looked like the striker would score.

Hibs captain Hanlon then had an effort saved from close range before glancing a header wide from a Joe Newell free-kick.

Hibs were enjoying aerial dominance inside the area from set-plays and should have done more with their openings.

On the stroke of half-time Carson got down well to a curling Newell free-kick from the corner of the area.

Dundee always looked dangerous on the counter, but it was Hibs who forced the issue in the second half as they created countless chances.

After the home side had heaved a sigh of relief when Rudden curled a shot just wide from inside the area, Hibs increased the pressure.

Boyle had a shot saved inside the box from a good position before Youan had an effort repelled by Carson.

Frenchman Youan then did well to create space inside the area, but Dundee skipper Joe Shaughnessy threw himself in the way of the shot to make a crucial block.

But Hibs kept coming and Carson had to be alert to push out a clever flick from Vente at the near post from a Boyle corner.

Another Boyle corner saw Fish head over, while substitute Christian Doidge headed straight at Carson from a long throw from Lewis Miller.

Dundee could have won it with a stunning counter led by Luke McCowan. The midfielder sped away from Boyle and found substitute Ryan Howley. The midfielder crossed for Beck and the wing-back lashed a fierce volley straight at Marshall.

Boyle then shot wide at the other end from a Youan pass when he should have at least hit the target.