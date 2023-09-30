Norwich back to winning ways after beating Birmingham

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Norwich back to winning ways after beating Birmingham

By Press Association
Jonathan Rowe scored as Norwich beat Birmingham (Mike Egerton/PA)
Jonathan Rowe scored as Norwich beat Birmingham (Mike Egerton/PA)

Norwich put last weekend’s humiliation at Plymouth firmly behind them with a comfortable 2-0 win over Birmingham at Carrow Road.

The Canaries were hammered 6-2 at Home Park, and had also lost their previous home game against Leicester, but two goals inside five minutes early in the second half got their Championship campaign back on track.

Gabriel Sara set the ball rolling in the 55th minute with a close-range header and the hosts gave themselves some breathing space on the hour mark with a well-taken goal from Jonathan Rowe, his sixth of the season.

For Birmingham it was a fifth league game without a win, following a bright start to the season that had seen them among the early pacesetters.

Norwich had the better of a low-key first half, although a well-drilled visiting defence was largely untroubled.

Adam Idah drilled a low shot just wide on 16 minutes before Dimitris Giannoulis was also narrowly off target after intercepting an attempted header back to his keeper from Cody Drameh.

Idah then headed a right-wing cross straight at John Ruddy while the keeper also safely gathered a snap-shot from just outside the box by Christian Fassnacht.

Birmingham seemed content to soak up the pressure and it took them nearly 40 minutes to register an effort on goal, with Jay Stansfield’s long range strike sailing well over the bar.

The Canaries were quick out of the blocks in the second half, almost forcing the ball in from a goalmouth scramble in the very first minute.

But it was the Blues who almost edged in front on 51 minutes.

Stansfield found himself with a clear sight on goal after neat through ball from Koji Miyoshi and it required an excellent stop from Angus Gunn to keep out his powerful shot.

Norwich were stung into action and finally got the goal their dominance deserved four minutes later.

The ball was fed wide to Giannoulis on the left and his cross was delivered perfectly for Sara to head home from inside the six-yard box.

That eased the nerves inside Carrow Road and it was 2-0 shortly afterwards as Birmingham carelessly lost possession in their own half and Rowe burst into the area before beating the exposed Ruddy low to his left.

Miyoshi hit the crossbar with a well-struck shot as the visitors sought a response but that was as good as it got, with Norwich seeing out the game with the minimum of fuss.