Home Sport

Northampton end losing run by beating Exeter

By Press Association
Sam Hoskins was on target for Northampton (Will Matthews/PA)
Sam Hoskins was on target for Northampton (Will Matthews/PA)

Northampton ended a run of three straight League One defeats with a 2-0 win over Exeter at St James Park.

Sam Hoskins and Patrick Brough were on target for the Cobblers.

Northampton dominated as Mitch Pinnock crossed to the back post where Hoskins ghosted in, but his shot was superbly saved at close range by Vili Sinisalo.

With their next attack after 20 minutes, the visitors went in front when Hoskins was played through on goal by Shaun McWilliams and made no mistake, rolling the ball between the legs of Sinisalo and into the net from 15 yards.

Exeter’s first attempt came in the 27th minute, but Sonny Cox was off target from 18 yards and then Yanic Wildschut shot straight at Lee Burge from the edge of the box.

McWilliams should have put the game to bed, but was denied by a superb block by Exeter defender Alex Hartridge, while Pinnock was off target with another shot from 25 yards.

Exeter huffed and puffed, but rarely looked like scoring with Northampton always the more likely on the counter attack and the Cobblers wrapped it up in stoppage time when they broke at pace and Kieron Bowie squared for Brough to tap in from eight yards.