St Mirren keep unbeaten run going after draw at Kilmarnock

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

St Mirren keep unbeaten run going after draw at Kilmarnock

By Press Association
Brad Lyons put Killie ahead (Steve Welsh/PA)
Brad Lyons put Killie ahead (Steve Welsh/PA)

St Mirren remain undefeated in the cinch Premiership after recovering from a goal down to draw 1-1 with Kilmarnock at Rugby Park.

Brad Lyons scored for the second time in two games to give the hosts the lead after 19 minutes, but Saints levelled 12 minutes later when Kyle Magennis turned Scott Tanser’s driven cross into his own net.

The second half was broken up by a series of fouls and stoppages, with neither side offering much of a goal threat.

Having extended their unbeaten league run to seven games, St Mirren stayed in second place, four points behind Celtic, with Killie in eighth.

Mikael Mandron could only manage a weak header into the arms of Will Dennis as the visitors created the first opportunity in what was a scrappy opening 15 minutes.

The home supporters screamed for a penalty after the ball appeared to strike the hand of Marcus Fraser, though referee Chris Graham waved play on after consulting VAR.

Kilmarnock opened the scoring when Lyons seized on some sloppy defending by Charles Dunne and then beat Zach Hemming to the loose ball to head home.

St Mirren were almost the architects of their own downfall again eight minutes later when Alex Gogic was dispossessed and it required a good block by Fraser to divert Matty Kennedy’s shot behind for a corner.

St Mirren levelled just after the half-hour mark. Tanser did well to fizz the ball across the six-yard box and Magennis diverted the cross into his own net.

Conor McMenamin worked the Killie keeper as the visitors looked to build on their equaliser and Derek McInnes was dealt a blow when Magennis hobbled off after 34 minutes to be replaced by David Watson.

Danny Armstrong’s tantalising cross somehow evaded everyone inside the six-yard box and Lyons had a low effort saved as the home team began the second half brightly – but chances were at a premium as the half progressed.

The Saints players and supporters were incensed when the referee booked Ryan Strain for simulation after the player hit the deck under the challenge of Watson.

Liam Polworth passed up a glorious opportunity in stoppage time when he blazed over after being picked out by Kyle Vassell.

Watson was booked in the final minute for a cynical pull back on Mark O’Hara, the last action of a underwhelming second half.