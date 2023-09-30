Brandon Williams secures late point for Ipswich at Huddersfield

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Brandon Williams secures late point for Ipswich at Huddersfield

By Press Association
Brandon Williams (left) extended Ipswich’s unbeaten run (Tim Markland/PA)
Brandon Williams (left) extended Ipswich’s unbeaten run (Tim Markland/PA)

Ipswich moved to the summit of the Sky Bet Championship as Brandon Williams’ late leveller denied Darren Moore a first home win as Huddersfield boss.

The Terriers looked destined to hand their new manager a dream start to life at the John Smith’s Stadium thanks to Delano Burgzorg’s goal after 61 minutes.

However, substitute Williams notched an equaliser three minutes from time as the Tractor Boys leapfrogged Leicester into top spot.

The entertaining draw saw both sides extend their unbeaten runs to five league games.

The visitors – who beat Wolves 3-2 in midweek to reach the EFL Cup last 16 for the first time since 2010 – started the brighter.

Wes Burns’ floated delivery was met well by the rising George Hirst, but the forward could not direct his header either side of Lee Nicholls.

But Huddersfield – who won a late point against Coventry in Moore’s first game as boss – grew into the fixture and should have opened the scoring after 15 minutes.

Josh Koroma was sent through on goal and forced an impressive stop from Vaclav Hladky one-on-one, with the ball looping up and landing on the top of the crossbar.

Ipswich looked uncharacteristically rocked and were fortunate again to not fall behind a matter of moments later.

An inviting cross just eluded Burgzorg before Sorba Thomas’ cutback was fired goalwards by Koroma, who was again thwarted by a busy Hladky.

Tenacious Terriers’ captain Jonathan Hogg personified his team’s strong start with a fierce challenge that teed up Koroma for a strike that whistled narrowly wide.

Despite their early threat, Huddersfield were possibly lucky not to concede a penalty when Omari Hutchinson was felled, but referee Geoff Eltringham was unmoved.

After a brief period of Ipswich dominance, the hosts reassumed control as Moore’s outfit finished the half the stronger.

And their supremacy was not swayed by the interval as the Terriers finally secured the goal that their performance richly deserved.

A bright counter ended with Yuta Nakayama threading through to Burgzorg, who advanced with purpose before firing low past a helpless Hladky.

Ipswich, who were in pursuit of a fifth successive second-tier away victory for the first time since 2003, then burst into life as they sought an equaliser.

Substitute Jack Taylor looked to add to his midweek long-range stunner against Wolves, but his strong strike was parried well by Nicholls.

Kieran McKenna’s side were indebted to the impressive Hladky, who pulled off a miraculous save to deny Jack Rudoni and prevent Huddersfield from adding a crucial second.

And the stopper’s heroics proved key for the visitors as they landed a late sucker-punch.

Hutchinson’s deep delivery wreaked havoc and eventually Williams headed beyond Nicholls, extending Ipswich’s unbeaten away league run to 14 games.