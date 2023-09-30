Isaac Olaofe on target again as Stockport ease past Accrington

Stockport made it four wins in a row as they beat Accrington 3-1 at the Wham Stadium.

County opened the scoring after 12 minutes through top scorer Isaac Olaofe, who received the ball from Odin Bailey on the edge of the area and drilled it into the far corner of the net for his seventh goal of the campaign.

It was two four minutes later when Antoni Sarcevic sent Will Collar clear one-on-one with debutant Jon McCracken and he put the ball between the legs of the Norwich loan goalkeeper.

The visitors went close again after 29 minutes but Louie Barry couldn’t find the target when the ball came to him unmarked in the area.

Stockport made it three when they were awarded a penalty for a push on Bailey after 59 minutes and Barry sent McCracken the wrong way.

Substitute Jack Nolan fired home from 20 yards for Stanley after 86 minutes and Rosaire Longelo had a strike tipped onto the woodwork in added time but the home side couldn’t find a way back.