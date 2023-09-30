Warren O’Hora’s bizarre own goal earns Harrogate the points at MK Dons

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Warren O’Hora’s bizarre own goal earns Harrogate the points at MK Dons

By Press Association
Warren O’Hora scored a bizarre own goal (Rhianna Chadwick/PA)
Warren O’Hora’s unusual own goal was enough for Harrogate to secure a 1-0 win at MK Dons.

Dons goalkeeper Craig MacGillivray’s clearance struck the unfortunate O’Hora and flew in four minutes before the break to settle the first-ever league meeting between the two sides.

The hosts applied early pressure and Harrogate goalkeeper Mark Oxley made two fine stops to deny Mo Eisa inside the first 10 minutes.

Oxley was called upon once again to keep out Daniel Harvie’s strike from range, but the visitors soon began to create chances of their own, with MacGillivray keeping out Sam Folarin before pulling off an even better stop to deny Kayne Ramsay.

Harrogate took the lead in bizarre style and the Dons struggled to create chances in the second half, with Harvie and Jack Payne missing the target with efforts from outside the box.

Matty Daly’s deflected effort was saved at the other end as Harrogate held on to record back-to-back wins, while the hosts are now without a victory in five league matches.