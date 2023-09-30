Alan Forrest effort enough as Hearts edge Premiership win at Ross County

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Alan Forrest effort enough as Hearts edge Premiership win at Ross County

By Press Association
Alan Forrest was on target at Ross County (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Alan Forrest was on target at Ross County (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Hearts had their substitutes to thank for picking up three points against Ross County in Dingwall, with two of them combining for the only goal of the game.

Alex Lowry, fresh off the back of a late winner midweek, turned provider for Alan Forrest to score the decisive goal in a 1-0 cinch Premiership victory on Saturday.

Given that the previous meeting between the two teams ended with seven goals, fans from both sides could have been forgiven for expecting a more entertaining affair than they were treated to in the first half.

The Jambos had made two changes, with Aidan Denholm and Odel Offiah replacing Cammy Devlin and Forrest in the starting line-up, while Malky Mackay brought Ben Purrington, Kyle Turner, Alex Samuel and Jordan White into his XI from Wednesday night’s League Cup defeat to Aberdeen.

Keeping in with the theme of Hearts’ domestic matches so far this season, they had plenty of possession, but really struggled to test Ross Laidlaw in the home goal.

Lawrence Shankland did come close towards the end of the first half, twisting and turning in a bid to forge a shooting opportunity and then only just sending the ball wide, but otherwise the most eye-catching man on the park was the referee, who booked three players in the first 45 minutes.

The second half threatened to pick up where the first left off, with Tony Sibbick and Offiah each having shots that reached the back of the stand after flying over the crossbar.

Hearts continued to probe for an opening goal, though and came close to one when substitute Forrest slid in to connect with Stephen Kingsley’s low cross – only for the ball to spin wide of the mark.

Just as County looked like they were growing into the game, the visitors finally took the lead with 20 minutes remaining.

Forrest again was the dangerman, expertly placing his header into the corner of the net from Alex Lowry’s cross, leaving Laidlaw rooted to the spot.

While Ross County did try to push for an equaliser, it was Laidlaw who was called into action again as the clock ticked down, needing to push a shot wide from Lowry that looked like it was destined for the bottom corner.

The Staggies could not find a way through to a leveller, consigning them to their third-consecutive defeat in all competitions and – following results elsewhere – dropped to 11th in the table, while Hearts moved up to fourth.