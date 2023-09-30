Derby left frustrated by stubborn Cambridge

Derby suffered more frustration at Pride Park as they were held to a goalless draw by Cambridge.

Paul Warne’s side were on top throughout but could not turn possession into goals and have now won only once at home in the league.

Derby should have gone ahead in the second minute when Nathaniel Mendez-Laing broke clear and played in Tom Barkhuizen, but he shot straight at Will Mannion.

Barkhuizen had a goalbound shot blocked as the Rams dominated before the game stopped in the 31st minute, all those in the stadium applauding for Derby substitute goalkeeper Josh Vickers, whose wife Laura recently died of cancer.

Cambridge were relieved to get to half-time still level, although their resistance should have been broken in the 66th minute, only for Martyn Waghorn’s unmarked header from eight yards to bounce over.

Paul Digby had Cambridge’s first shot on target in the 74th minute, but Derby continued to press without unlocking an organised and determined defence as the visitors held on for a hard-earned point.