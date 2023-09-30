Ten-man Wrexham fight back three times to earn dramatic draw with Crewe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ten-man Wrexham fight back three times to earn dramatic draw with Crewe

By Press Association
Paul Mullin scored twice to earn Wrexham a draw against Crewe (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Paul Mullin scored twice to earn Wrexham a draw against Crewe (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Wrexham trailed three times and had Ryan Barnett send off in the first half but still escaped with a 3-3 draw against Crewe thanks to Steven Fletcher’s stoppage-time equaliser.

Mickey Demetriou headed the visitors ahead before Wrexham’s Ryan Barnett was dismissed in the 36th minute and although Paul Mullin levelled soon after with an acrobatic effort, Chris Long’s penalty gave Crewe the half-time edge.

Mullin netted again after the break to make it 2-2 but Shilow Tracey put Crewe back in front again and that looked set to earn Alex the points until Wrexham substitute Fletcher headed in five minutes into stoppage time.

After early pressure, Crewe took a deserved lead when Demetriou nodded home Joel Tabiner’s corner in the 25th minute.

Wrexham were reduced to 10 men when referee Lee Swabey dismissed Barnett after a late challenge on Tracey but the hosts still managed to draw level through Mullin’s overhead kick.

It was Crewe who held the upper hand at the interval though as, after James McClean brought down Rio Adebisi, Long fired home from the penalty spot.

Wrexham hit back at the start of the second half and Mullin’s sublime finish drew them level again before visiting keeper Harvey Davies denied James Jones and Elliot Lee as the home side looked to go ahead.

Crewe got their noses back in front again in the 65th minute when a Wrexham mix-up at the back saw Adebisi find Tracey who finished, but Wrexham rallied once more and Fletcher hit the bar before heading home deep into injury time to earn a share of the spoils.