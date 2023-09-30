Fans turn on Mark Hughes as Bradford suffer home defeat to Walsall

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fans turn on Mark Hughes as Bradford suffer home defeat to Walsall

By Press Association
Mark Hughes was subjected to boos following Bradford’s defeat to Walsall (Robbie Stephenson/PA)
Bradford manager Mark Hughes was booed after Walsall came from behind to win 3-1 at Valley Parade.

The home side had taken the lead from Andy Cook’s penalty midway through the first half after Joe Riley fouled Rayhaan Tulloch.

But Walsall responded well to equalise three minutes later as Liam Gordon took advantage of nobody closing him down to plant an angled low shot past home keeper Harry Lewis.

Isaac Hutchinson and Donervon Daniels had chances as the visitors grew in confidence and they went ahead through a scrappy goal just before half-time.

Ross Tierney’s corner was flicked on by Oisin McEtee and then deflected off Kevin McDonald and Walsall striker Aramide Oteh, who claimed the goal.

Walsall went further in front after 56 minutes as Freddie Draper headed home unmarked from another Tierney corner.

Tulloch almost pulled one back but was denied on the line by Riley’s block as Walsall bounced back from consecutive defeats with a well-deserved win.

Angry home fans made their feelings clear at the final whistle.