Archie Collins opens Peterborough account in win over Bristol Rovers

Archie Collins scored his first Peterborough goal in a 2-0 triumph against Bristol Rovers.

Collins opened his Posh account after a summer switch from Exeter as the hosts made the breakthrough after 26 minutes.

His 25-yard half-volley flew into the far corner with the aid of a helpful deflection off Rovers defender Josh Grant.

Anthony Evans landed an ambitious effort from long range on the roof of the Posh net as Rovers failed to find a leveller before the break.

The deficit doubled two minutes into the second half when David Ajiboye pounced for his first Football League goal in Posh colours.

Ajiboye was on hand to finish after Rovers keeper Matthew Cox had superbly denied Hector Kyprianou following a fine pass from Ricky-Jade Jones.

Posh striker Jonson Clarke-Harris, who saw a club-record return to Rovers collapse on transfer deadline day, prevented his suitors from hitting back with a goal-line clearance to deny Aaron Collins from point-blank range.

Substitute Jevani Brown’s strike against a post was the closest Rovers came to replying before keeper Cox prevented further damage late on with another stunning stop from Kyprianou.