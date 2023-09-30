Cardiff continue fine form with victory over Rotherham

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cardiff continue fine form with victory over Rotherham

By Press Association
Kion Etete scored for Cardiff (Simon Galloway/PA)
Kion Etete scored for Cardiff (Simon Galloway/PA)

Cardiff registered a fourth successive Championship win as they eased to a 2-0 victory over struggling Rotherham.

Second-half goals from striker Kion Etete and full-back Perry Ng were enough for the sixth-placed Bluebirds to claim all three points and continue their recent surge up the table.

It was not an encounter that will live long in the memory, but Erol Bulut’s home side were full value for the victory, with a dismal Rotherham team barely laying a glove on them all afternoon.

The first half could scarcely have been a drabber spectacle.

Both sides managed some neat and intricate passing, but largely in the middle third.

Cardiff enjoyed most of the territory and possession, but did very little with it.

Their best opportunity before the interval fell to captain Ryan Wintle who found space in the box in the 43rd minute, only for Rotherham goalkeeper Viktor Johansson to comfortably save his tame effort.

Before that, a scuffed attempt from right wing Yakou Meite and Etete’s speculative 20-yard shot was the closest the home side came to breaking the deadlock.

The Millers were even less threatening, ending the first half without creating a single opportunity worthy of note.

Their bluntness spoke volumes about their disappointing start to the campaign, but Cardiff fans will have expected more from the hosts.

Any momentum from the recent upturn in fortunes was nowhere to be seen, with the Bluebirds lacking urgency and attacking ideas.

With the second half came a marked increase in tempo from Cardiff – and they were rewarded with the opening goal in the 56th minute.

Left wing Karlan Grant exchanged passes with Joe Ralls on the flank and Grant’s cross was met by a downward header into the bottom corner from Etete, who outmuscled Rotherham full-back Cohen Bramall far too easily.

Cardiff’s dominance of the ball continued. Substitute Ollie Tanner – who replaced the injured Meite in the 18th minute – flashed a shot just wide, and Grant increasingly made his presence felt out wide.

Rotherham waited until the 80th minute to threaten an equaliser when substitute Arvin Appiah cut in from the right and sent a left-footed shot just over the crossbar.

It triggered a promising spell of pressure from the away side, but fashioning clear-cut chances remained a problem.

Cardiff, with centre-half Mark McGuinness outstanding, were rock solid at the back.

And just a minute before the end of normal time the Bluebirds counter-attacked for a second goal.

Ng rammed home a loose ball in the box after Rotherham botched an attempted clearance and the win was sealed.