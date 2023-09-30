In-form Oldham held to draw at Wealdstone

Oldham’s climb up the National League table was checked as they were held to a 1-1 draw at Wealdstone.

Latics had won their three previous matches following a seven-game winless run and led through Alex Reid before Sam Bowen fired the hosts’ first-half equaliser.

Oldham punished Wealdstone’s sloppy defending just after the half-hour mark when Reid intercepted a poor back pass and calmly rounded the goalkeeper to slot home the opener.

Wealdstone went in level at the break thanks to Bowen’s impressive finish, the midfielder converting his third goal in four games and Oldham were indebted to goalkeeper Matthew Hudson, who produced a decisive second-half save from Kyle Smith’s effort.