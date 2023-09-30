Birthday boy Greg Leigh fires Oxford to win over Stevenage

Greg Leigh’s birthday brace ensured Oxford United earned a fourth successive away league win with a 3-1 victory at Stevenage.

The on-song Us kept the pressure on league leaders Portsmouth with their impressive victory at the Lamex, coming from behind to secure all three points.

Captain Elliott Moore had already cleared Carl Piergianni’s header off the line before Stevenage’s in-form striker Jamie Reid opened the scoring with his seventh goal of the season in the 15th minute, tapping in from Kane Hemmings’ pass.

But Leigh opened his account for the Us just eight minutes later, hooking home the rebound after Billy Bodin’s effort hit the bar.

The Jamaica international then blasted the visitors in front 10 minutes after the restart with a powerful half-volley after turning inside the box.

Elliott List was denied an equaliser by a super save from James Beadle with 15 minutes to go before Moore secured the points as he nodded home Josh Murphy’s cross.