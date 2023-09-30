Jordan Rhodes penalty earns Blackpool narrow win over Barnsley

Blackpool recorded their fourth win of the campaign as a first-half penalty from Jordan Rhodes earned a 1-0 victory at Barnsley.

The home side went close after 10 minutes when John McAtee broke into the area and cut the ball back for Devante Cole, who saw his shot blocked.

The visitors were awarded a penalty midway through the first half when Corey O’Keefe brought down CJ Hamilton.

Rhodes sent the spot-kick into the bottom left corner to give his side the lead after 24 minutes.

Neil Critchley’s side almost added a second five minutes after the break.

Former Barnsley man Kenny Dougall let fly from inside the area but could not find a way past Liam Roberts.

Neill Collins’ side almost levelled with 14 minutes to play.

Herbie Kane played a neat ball to Sam Cosgrove, who crossed for McAtee to blaze over.

The hosts went close again four minutes later.

This time the ball fell to Barry Cotter inside the area, but his shot was blocked by an onrush of Blackpool defenders.