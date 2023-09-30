Tony Watt at the double for Dundee United

Tony Watt scored twice as unbeaten Dundee United remained top of the Scottish Championship after a 4-1 home win over Queen’s Park.

The visitors needed just 43 seconds to break the deadlock when Ruari Paton’s cutback was converted by Jack Thomson on the edge of the box.

Watt equalised from close range eight minutes before half-time and the Tangerines went in front 11 minutes after the interval through Scott McMann, who smashed home a flick-on at the back post.

Watt grabbed his second shortly after with another close-range finish and Kai Fotheringham headed in a fourth to condemn Queen’s Park to a fifth consecutive defeat.