Fleetwood end long run without a win after Jack Marriott’s winner

By Press Association
Jack Marriott struck for Fleetwood (Martin Rickett/PA)
Jack Marriott’s second-half goal gave Fleetwood their first League One win of the season, beating visitors Leyton Orient 1-0.

The O’s had dominated the first half without turning their superiority into goals and they were made to pay when Marriott struck 10 minutes into the second period to give boss Lee Johnson his maiden victory in charge.

With Orient firmly in control early on, Theo Archibald let fly twice, sending one shot wide and the other straight at Fleetwood keeper Jay Lynch.

Archibald supplied a cross for Ruel Sotiriou but his header was also directed into Lynch’s hands. Lynch then denied right-back Tom James, diving at full stretch to push the right-back’s shot from distance wide.

The closest they came to a goal was Joe Pigott’s header that narrowly cleared the bar.

Fleetwood showed signs of life late in the half but Ryan Broom’s shot, deflected wide by Brandon Cooper, was as close as they came to breaking the deadlock.

But Fleetwood came out for the second half a changed side and Junior Quitirna should have scored when Bosun Lawal sent in a terrific cross. Arriving late, Quitirna somehow put his finish wide. Moments later, Marriott was equally wasteful from a Josh Vela cross.

The breakthrough came when Vela released Quitirna on the left flank and he picked out Marriott in the centre for a well-taken first-time finish.

Quitirna was inches wide of sealing victory with a second goal 20 minutes from time, and though they had to survive the odd nervy moment over almost 10 added on minutes – and with Carl Johnston and Ethan Galbraith both being shown their second yellow cards – they held out.